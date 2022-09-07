The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) | Up to 23% off | Samsung

Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) | Up to 48% off | Samsung

Samsung is extending some of its Labor Day deals into this week. Specifically, there are two TVs you can still grab for quite the discount. The first is ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K Smart TV. This unique display is modeled to look like a painting when not in use. It’s currently 23% which means you can save up to $1,000 depending on the size you choose. Next up is the Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. More traditional as a television in its appearance than The Frame , but still stunning to look at. You can save up to 48% on this 4K TV capable of up to 120Hz.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 85” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) for $3300 at Samsung