Labor Day is upon us, and Amazon’s Premium Beauty brands are getting in on the fun. Grab these otherwise-splurgey skincare items and test out something new—you might like the glow they give ya.
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Serum | $68 | 20% Off
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil | $44 | 20% Off
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Acne Treatment Face Oil | $32 | 20% Off
Here, let me prove to you Amazon’s Premium prowess: each of these Sunday Riley treatments are 20% off. This super-effective serum and oils address different skincare concerns on the way to glowy skin. Retinol is a plumping ingredient that adds elasticity back to your face, where the U.F.O. oil targets acne with its high percentage of Salicylic Acid. Finally, Good Genes is an exfoliating treatment for dull or dry skin. Each with their own superpower!
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Hyperlift Eye Cream Instant Eye Fix | $40 | 20% Off
We’ve all had late nights lately—what of it! But in case you have to show up for The Big Presentation and want to look well-rested, StriVectin’s quick-drying eye cream provides an instant lift to eye-bags. StriVectin’s patented Niacin boosts your skin barrier in the long-term too.
Perricone MD No:Rinse Intensive Pore Minimizing Toner | $36 | 20% Off
This clinical-looking toner is a quick-dry formula with Salicylic Acid that reduces dullness, pores, and attacks uneven skin tone and wrinkles. It’s best for oily skin—Salicylic Acid will dry you right up—and takes that oil-shine away for a matte finish.
Neogenlab Dermology Bio-Peel Gauze | $24 | 5% Off | Clip Coupon
Another exfoliator, but listen, chemical exfoliation is how you slough away the layer of dead skin and reveal your shiny, shiny self underneath. These are single-use, triple-layer pads, layered with red wine infused serum packed with antioxidants. Clip the coupon for 5% off this K-Beauty classic.
Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream | $74 | 10% Off
Retinol is buzzy—but without proper formulation or a complete routine, can dry you out big time. Murad’s Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream is a deeply hydrating moisturizer with retinol as its main star. You’ll hydrate and receive retinol’s anti-aging (and anti-acne) benefits.