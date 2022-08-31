Labor Day is upon us, and Amazon’s Premium Beauty brands are getting in on the fun. Grab these otherwise-splurgey skincare items and test out something new—you might like the glow they give ya.



Here, let me prove to you Amazon’s Premium prowess: each of these Sunday Riley treatments are 20% off. This super-effective serum and oils address different skincare concerns on the way to glowy skin. Retinol is a plumping ingredient that adds elasticity back to your face, where the U.F.O. oil targets acne with its high percentage of Salicylic Acid. Finally, Good Genes is an exfoliating treatment for dull or dry skin. Each with their own superpower!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Good Genes for $68 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Luna Sleeping Oil for $44 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy U.F.O. Oil for $32 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission 28% Off Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds Music+

These are the pinnacle of Apple AirPod design, and feature active noise cancelling, a transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s around you, spatial audio for accuracy, adaptive EQ, and are even sweat resistant. Buy for $180 from Amazon Advertisement

We’ve all had late nights lately—what of it! But in case you have to show up for The Big Presentation and want to look well-rested, StriVectin’s quick-drying eye cream provides an instant lift to eye-bags. StriVectin’s patented Niacin boosts your skin barrier in the long-term too.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $40 at Amazon

Advertisement

This clinical-looking toner is a quick-dry formula with Salicylic Acid that reduces dullness, pores, and attacks uneven skin tone and wrinkles. It’s best for oily skin—Salicylic Acid will dry you right up—and takes that oil-shine away for a matte finish.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $36 at Amazon

Advertisement

Another exfoliator, but listen, chemical exfoliation is how you slough away the layer of dead skin and reveal your shiny, shiny self underneath. These are single-use, triple-layer pads, layered with red wine infused serum packed with antioxidants . Clip the coupon for 5% off this K-Beauty classic.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $24 When You Clip the Coupon at at Amazon

Advertisement

Retinol is buzzy—but without proper formulation or a complete routine , can dry you out big time. Murad’s Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream is a deeply hydrating moisturizer with retinol as its main star. You’ll hydrate and receive retinol’s anti-aging (and anti-acne) benefits.