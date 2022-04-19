20% off Select Holika Holika | Lookfantastic | Use Code FRIENDS



Holika Holika is one of my favorite Korean brands so it was really nice to see Lookfantastic have them on their roster. Right now, get 20% off a selection of their products at the beauty retailer. This discount will be applied automatically at checkout, no code is needed. They have a ton of brilliant stuff and you can’t go wrong with any of them but here are a few of my favorites.

Like most K-Beauty companies the sheet mask is a staple item. But they are also super fun for a chill night of relaxing. The Baby Pet line addresses an array of issues plus they are very cute. If you find you’re a bit irritated and are looking to soothe your face the cat version of the Baby Pet Magic Masks is what you need. It’s puuurrrrfect for you.

The Pig Nose Clear Blackhead Perfect Stickers are for you if you’re prone to blackheads in certain areas, especially around the nose and chin. It’s a little less intense than the peel-off masks but no less effective. These stickers can be placed on any blackheads and whiteheads. They help draw out dirt and protect pores against future build-up.

Holika Holika’s Aloe line is one of its best rated and best sellers. That includes the Cleansing Foam. Get a refreshing aloe vera leaf juice mix to soothe irritated skin and gently remove makeup. This lightweight cleanser lifts excess oil and daily grime easily. Great for sensitive skin and keeps your complexion soft and sparkling.