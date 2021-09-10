Tronsmart Apollo Air True Wireless Earbuds | $63 | Amazon



In the market for some new wireless earbuds? You don’t have to break the bank for some fancy new AirPods or Galaxy Buds. Not when these alternatives are affordable and worth picking up! The Tronsmart Apollo Air True Wireless Earbuds are just $63 right now at Amazon, and they offer active noise cancelling, great sound quality for calls with a 6-microphone system, and a Qualcomm chip for quick and stable connections via Bluetooth within 49 feet. Plus, you get 8 hours of battery life, with a charging case that serves up to 20 additional hours that can be juiced up via USB-C. They’re a great option for stashing in a bag and going so you have the option for crystal clear sound anywhere you go.