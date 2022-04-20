E Tronic Edge Phone Holder for Running | $10 | Amazon
I know I should have my phone on me when I run, especially when I’m running alone, but on days where my leggings or shorts don’t have a good-sized pocket, I’ve been guilty of leaving it behind. The E Tronic Edge Phone Holder for Running solves that problem, fitting both iPhones and Androids (2 inches to 7 inches) in this large, comfortable arm band that stays secure without squeezing your arm. I’ve used running belts before, but an arm band seems less intrusive to the run, and this one is made of sweat-wicking, breathable fabric. Not just for running, this holder is perfect for walking, hiking, biking, or any other outdoor or athletic activity, as well as traveling or attending a large event where you want to keep your phone safe and close by. It zips easily at the top, has a pouch for your keys, wallet, and more, and is currently 38% off.