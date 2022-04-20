E Tronic Edge Phone Holder for Running | $10 | Amazon

I know I should have my phone on me when I run, especially when I’m running alone , but on days where my leggings or shorts don’t have a good-sized pocket, I’ve been guilty of leaving it behind. The E Tronic Edge Phone Holder for Running solves that problem, fitting both iPhones and Androids (2 inches to 7 inches) in this large, comfortable arm band that stays secure without squeezing your arm . I’ve used running belts before, but an arm band seems less intrusive to the run, and this one is made of sweat-wicking, breathable fabric . Not just for running, this holder is perfect for walking, hiking, biking, or any other outdoor or athletic activity, as well as traveling or attending a large event where you want to keep your phone safe and close by. It zips easily at the top, has a pouch for your keys, wallet, and more, and is currently 38% off.