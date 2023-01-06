It's all consuming.
Keep Your Keyboard Clean With a Compressed Air Duster for 68% off

Save $150 on one of the best compressed air dusters for your office or home computer's keyboard.

Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Compressed Air Duster | $70 | Amazon

Okay, we’ve all been guilty of this. You’re either getting some work done, just browsing the internet, or even playing some games, but you need a little snack. So you eat your favorite salt & vinegar flavored chips at your desk because we all know salt & vinegar is the best flavor of chip. But you’re a bit messy. How could you not be when you’re so excited to scarf down those salt & vinegar-flavored chips? So what happens? a bunch of crumbs break off and drop in between all the keys on your keyboard. Now you could just leave them there forever. There is an alternative though. Just clean out all the crumbs with this compressed air duster for electronics that is 68% off. Yeah, that’s probably the better idea.

