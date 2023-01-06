Keep Your Keyboard Clean With a Compressed Air Duster for 68% off

Compressed A ir Duster | $70 | Amazon

Okay, we’ve all been guilty of this. You’re either getting some work done, just browsing the internet, or even playing some games, but you need a little snack. So you eat your favorite salt & vineg ar flavored chips at your desk because we all know salt & vinegar is the best flavor of chip. But you’re a bit messy. How could you not be when you’re so excited to scarf down those salt & vinegar-flavored chips? So what happens? a bunch of crumbs break off and drop in between all the keys on your keyboard. Now you could just leave them there forever. There is an alternative though. Just clean out all the crumbs with this compressed air duster for electronics that is 68% off. Yeah, that’s probably the better idea.