Kidde Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector | $20 | Amazon



If you’re anything like me, the last time you actually changed your smoke alarm was never. Was it a carbon monoxide detector too? Couldn’t tell you. I just know it’s annoying when those things start beeping at me. Grab a Kidde Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector from Amazon for just $20 and go ahead and change out the one you’ve got. It has a voice alarm instead of a beeping noise to alert you when there’s fire, carbon monoxide, or just low battery. Plus it has an 85 decibel alarm that can detect fire at 10 feet. Don’t get caught unaware. Snag some of these detectors today.