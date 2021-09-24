GoPets Dematting Comb | $25 | Amazon



If your fur baby has long fur that tends to mat easily, it can be frustrated to keep it shiny and healthy. Don’t sit there and try to work out the mats by hand. Pick up this GoPets Dematting Comb for just $25 at Amazon and make grooming your best friend a much simpler task. This tool will clear all kinds of different mats and tangles, with one side for removing mats from lower density hair and the other for detangling and deshedding. It’s simple to use, professional-grade, and comfortable to hold in your hand for long periods of time. Most importantly, it’s integral for grooming your pets. And if you do all that at home instead of taking your pet somewhere to let pros handle it, more power to you. I can’t even clip my dog’s nails because she literally will scratch me to ribbons. But hey, respect, if you can get your pup to sit still and demat them.