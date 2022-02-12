Stainless Steel Pedicure Kit | $13 | Amazon



I got my first pedicure two years ago, and boy was I missing out all the years before that. You just don’t realize how cr ucial foot care is until you start doing it. The GTTVO pedicure kit is the one-stop-shop for a thorough pedi. Scrape that dead skin off and file those nails perfectly. This 20-in-1 kit is made of stainless steel and ABS material and includes all of the common tools to meet the needs of your feet. They are easy to clean, rust-resistant, and wear-resistant. No need to take time out of your busy schedule to fix your feet. Take care of that callous skin and those thick nails quickly with these sharp tools this kit provides right from your home. Keep your feet smooth and comfortable now and save 71%.