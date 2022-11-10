Smart Visual Ear Cleaner | $30 | StackSocial



If you’ve ever had to consider how clean your ears are for any reason, then being able to check that at home is a huge boost to your confidence. Sometimes our ears get filled with gunk, wax, or tiny bees, and while the last one isn’t likely, it’s nice to have a look in there to be sure. The Smart Visual Ear Cleaner is 14% off today at $30, and it’s going to help you keep your hearing top-notch and your ears clean. The Smart Visual Ear Cleaner has a 360 degree wide-angle 1080p camera to make sure you can see inside your ears using your phone, and then use the silicone ear spoons to comfortably remove any wax in there. It works for up to 1.5 hours on a single charge, and is Ip7 waterproof too.