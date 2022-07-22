Tile Performance Pack | $50 | SuperShop | Promo: GOKJTLB
Hey, look, Tile made two different size Tiles so you stop losing things. The Tile Performance Pack comes with two Tile sizes, each fit for different uses. The Pro is a keychain-size Tile. The brand mentions that the Pro has the longest range and is the loudest when you ring it from the Android and Apple compatible app. Plus, the Slim is card-sized and slips perfectly into wallets and passport holders. If you travel, if you are forgetful, or if you have a lot of silly stuff to keep track of, nab these at SuperShop with the promo GOKJTLB for $12 off.