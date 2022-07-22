Tile Performance Pack | $50 | SuperShop | Promo: GOKJTLB



Hey, look , Tile made two different size Tiles so you stop losing things. The Tile Performance Pack comes with two Tile sizes, each fit for different uses. T he Pro is a keychain-size Tile . The brand mentions that the Pro has the longest range and is the loudest when you ring it from the Android and Apple compatible app. Plus, the Slim is card-sized and slips perfectly into wallets and passport holders . If you travel, if you are forgetful, or if you have a lot of silly stuff to keep track of, nab these at SuperShop with the promo GOKJTLB for $12 off.