Super Mario Party | $40 | Walmart



If you’re liking Mario Party Superstars and want even more of it, Super Mario Party is the first installment to come out for Switch and a solid pick at that. The Mario Party series has had an interesting life, to say the least. Many are firmly convinced the series went downhill further and further following the N64 era. While there is certainly some weight to that argument, Super Mario Party provided a bit of course correction before Nintendo realized they need to just give the people what they want with just a full-on remake of the best parts from the early entries. And even though to many, Mario Party Superstars will become the quintessential Mario Party experience, there are a lot of cool ideas in Super Mario Party like the dice partners mechanic and some of the motion control/HD rumble minigames. You can also play as Goomba which is downright silly and great. Super Mario Party is discounted to $42 at Walmart so why not pick it up and keep the party going, eh?

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Save $18 Super Mario Party [Digital Code] Party Mayhem

Super-charged fun for friends and family—now with online play in board game mode and minigames! Buy for $40 at Walmart

This post was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 11/05/2021 and updated with new information on 11/18/2021.