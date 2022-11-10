SLONIK Rechargeable Headlamp | $30 | Amazon



If you’re an outdoor runner who loves getting a sweat going in the evening, chances are you’re annoyed about the darker nights closing in. There are a few antidotes to this problem, but the simplest is probably this SLONIK Rechargeable Headlamp, which just so happens to be 20% off today at $30. The SLONIK Rechargeable Headlamp is easy to attach t your head, can manage a 30-foot beam of light ahead of you, has a battery life of up to eight hours, and is comfortable and built to last being both waterproof and dustproof. It’s one of the easiest ways to keep the path ahead of you lit in dark times, like living in the US or the UK, or just at night if you don’t want to get too deep.