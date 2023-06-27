Keep It Classy With $30 Men’s Shorts From JACHS NY

We’re all looking for ways to upgrade our outfits now that summer’s finally here. And guys, there’s no better way to get a jump on your warm-weather wardrobe than this sale on shorts from JACHS NY. They’re one of our favorite menswear retailers, and they’re offering more than 120 classic shorts for just $30 each, or 70+ percent off. The sale includes shorts in more than two-dozen colors as well as multiple fabrics and cuts — which means there’s something for everyone at just $30 per pair.



Men’s Shorts | $30 each — 70+ percent off | JACHS NY

It’s a great chance to stock up on shorts for this season and years to come. JACHS NY seeks to deliver effortless style with enough options to meet every guy’s needs. And because their shorts are timeless and well-made, we have no doubt you’ll keep wearing them into the future. Check out the huge selection of shorts for just $30 each at JACHS NY — that’s 70+ percent off for a limited time.