Juice up Your Devices in the Blink of an Eye With a Wireless Charger That Doesn't Suck

Image : RAVPower

Forget being tethered to a short phone charging cable on your nightstand. Just place your phone on a stand and move on. Wireless charging has quickly become much more ubiquitous over the years, and as we’ve seen it adapted more and more often, charging units have become cheaper and more reliable. Whether you’re looking for a solution that can juice your device up quickly or want to replace the brick charger in your bedroom, these wireless chargers are excellent options that offer tried-and-true, high-quality wireless charging experiences that you can count on when your battery’s hanging on for dear life. I’ve rounded up a selection of five of the best wireless chargers perfect for any use case

Advertisement

The All-Rounder

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

RAVPower’s a veritable powerhouse in the charging world, though its options are rarely expensive. This Qi -certified 10W fast charging pad is designed to deliver lightning-quick charging speeds, complete with overcharging and overheating protections. It also features a smart indicator to notify you when your device is charging and when it’s complete. This charger is built to get your devices back in the game as quickly as possible. Plus, it stays cool while doing so thanks to its aluminum alloy bottom. Juicing up AirPods isn’t recommended on this particular unit, but it can handle anything from a Samsung Note 10+ to an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Speed Demon

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

The Anker PowerWave c harging p ad is a svelte, attractive option for anyone looking for more surface area with an anti-slip surface. Capable of delivering up to 10W depending on your device, the internal cooling fan prevents overheating and slowdown while delivering case-friendly charges night after night. This particular model is rated to charge 30 percent faster than other characters on the market, and it’s case-friendly, even when dealing with rubber, plastic, and TPU designs. It even includes a 6-foot Anker PowerLine Micro USB Cable to use along with the wall adapter, which you can disconnect and use for wired charging on the go if needed.

Advertisement

The Splurge

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

This Samsung wireless charging device is Qi-certified and carries a familiar, reliable name for peace of mi nd. It’s a bit pricier than most other chargers on the market, but it also nets you a few additional, premium features that feel luxurious for just a bit more cash. And though it’s certified for charging all Samsung devices and only some iPhones, it’s suitable for all use cases. You can set your phone down on the roomy cradle and go, or you can tilt the charger upward and use your devices as they charge in either landscape or portrait mode. If you’re using a Samsung device, you can control the fan and the included LED light with your phone itself. This charger is a serious upgrade from a boring ol’ USB cable by far.

Double Trouble

Advertisement

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

What’s better than charging one device wirelessly? Charging two, of course. If you’re looking for a wide enough charger to handle multiple phones at once, the Choetech d ual w ireless c harger should be right up your alley. W ith a large pad and five built-in coils, you can charge two phones or a phone and your AirPods at the same time. The Choetech supports up to 10W charging when juicing up two devices simultaneously, and there are grates on the bottom of the device to distribute heat evenly. Should there be any issues with the device, Choetech offers an 18-month warranty to give you peace of mind. Now you don’t have to keep fumbling around with multiple chargers.

Advertisement

Reliable and Affordable

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

The Nanami w ireless c harging s tand is a convenient and affordable option that offers up to 10W Qi-enabled charges for your devices. Instead of a flat pad, however, it’s an angled stand that cradles the smartphone you’re juicing up. You can turn it horizontally if you’d like to view media on your phone while charging as well. While the same bells and whistles you’d get with a more expensive model—like an internal fan or cooling system— aren’t here , you do get viable safeguards against overheating and overcharging. It’s sturdy and features an anti-slip base with a silicone rim to keep your smartphone in place. It’s a great charger for the price , so buy a couple to place around your home.