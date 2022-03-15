The Game Console 2.0: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox | $26 | Amazon



For nearly two decades, there have only been three main players in the space of home video game consoles. It’s easy to forget that it wasn’t always that way, especially for anyone who only got into gaming in the last twenty years. The Game Console 2.0 is an archival collection of vividly detailed photos of more than 100 video-game consoles. It is the second edition which expands on its content with coverage of 50 more consoles, variants, and accessories in 50 added pages. Makes for a great coffee table book or bathroom reader if those are still something people have.