Join The Squish Squad This Prime Day With Great Squishmallow Deals

Year after year, kids and adults have hopped on the Squishmallow train, making it one of the top gifts. Seriously, just walk into the room of a 3-25 year old and you will find at least one Squishmallow laying around. Since their initial launch, Squishmallows have grown their collection to over 3,000 styles ranging from classic calico cats to adorable Pokemon favorites. Right now you can find great deals on tons of the cutest critters, which you can gift or hoard for yourself (we won’t tell).

Seamus the Cow If you’re in need of an ultra-soft, charming companion, look no further than the Squishmallows Original 14-Inch Seamus Green Cow with Fuzzy Belly. This delightful plush toy is currently no longer on sale, but that won't stop us bringing Seamus home.

See it for $19.99 at Amazon Wendy the Frog Pet Bed Treat your furry friends to unmatched comfort with the Squishmallows Original Wendy the Frog Pet Bed today. As pet owners, we know how important it is for our pets to have a comfortable, safe place to rest, and with its delightful design and plush materials, Wendy The Frog offers that and more.

See it for $27.59 at Walmart Squishmallow Keychain Collection If you’re looking for a delightful way to express your personality on-the-go, consider grabbing the Squishmallows Original 3.5-Inch Clip-On Plush 5-Pack. These endearing, ultrasoft plush toys are not only perfect for Squishmallows enthusiasts but are also currently discounted by 25%, making it an irresistible offer.

See it for $15. at Amazon Luanne The Possum In today’s fast-paced world, having a comforting companion like the Squishmallows 14-Inch Luanne Grey Possum is invaluable. Now, available at a 20% discount, this plush toy is not only affordable but also provides a multitude of benefits to its owners.

See it for $15.99 at Amazon Marill the Pokemon If you are a Pokémon enthusiast or a dedicated Squishmallow collector, the Squishmallows Original 14-Inch Marill Pokémon Plush is a delightful addition to your collection. Currently available at a 12% discount, this is the perfect gift for the Pokémon lover in your life

See it for $21.95 at Amazon Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary If you’re a Hello Kitty enthusiast or a collector of all things kawaii, now is the perfect time to add the Squishmallows Original Sanrio 14-Inch 50th Anniversary Pink Embossed Hello Kitty to your collection. The Prime Day deal has run out on this one, but there’s still no better opportunity to celebrate five decades of Hello Kitty’s charm and appeal while getting an official, high-quality plush.

See it for $24.99 at Amazon Malcom the Mushroom

The Squishmallows Original 16-Inch Malcolm Mushroom is taking the market by storm, and there’s no better time to grab it than now, especially when it’s available at a 42% discount. Whether you’re a die-hard Squishmallows fan or just looking for a delightful new addition to your plush collection, Malcolm the Mushroom offers more than just cute aesthetics.

See it for $14.98 at Amazon Lillian the Brown Capybara

If you’re a fan of plush toys, now’s the perfect time to introduce the Squishmallows Original 14-Inch Lijjian Brown Capybara into your collection. Known for hosting the best parties in town, Lijjian the Capybara is more than just an adorable plush; it’s a high-quality companion ready to help you hug your troubles away.

See it for $19.99 at Amazon Snoopy and Woodstock Duo If you’re searching for a delightful blend of nostalgia and comfort, look no further than the Squishmallows Peanuts 8-Inch 2-Pack Plush featuring Snoopy & Woodstock. This exclusive set offers a heartwarming way to expand your plush collection or simply enjoy moments of cuddly joy.

See it for $19.99 at Amazon This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.