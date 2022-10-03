Best Buy Totaltech (1-Year Membership) | $200 | Best Buy



Best Buy is offering a membership to Best Buy Totaltech, granting you access to around-the-clock tech support. With it, you’ll gain access to free 24/7 Geek Squad support for all the technology in your home. You don’t even have to have purchased it at Best Buy. You’ll also get up to 24 months of product protection on any new tech you buy including AppleCare+ on Apple products. Delivery and installation also come free for everything from TV mounting to smart video doorbell setup. You can sign up today for $200.