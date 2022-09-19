Sony SRS-XE300 Bluetooth Speaker (Black) | $148 | Amazon

Sony SRS-XE300 Bluetooth Speaker (Blue ) | $148 | Amazon

Sony SRS-XE300 Bluetooth Speaker (Light Gray ) | $148 | Amazon

The quality of a Bluetooth speaker can make or break your hang with some friends and family. The new Sony SRS-XE300 Bluetooth s peaker is w aterproof, d ustproof, and s hockproof so you can listen to your favorite stuff no matter the conditions outside. You can listen all day too. The speaker has a battery life of up to 24 hours. It’s also available in a few different color options and each one is on sale for $52 off.