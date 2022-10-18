JBL True Wireless in-Ear Headphones | Up to 50% off | Amazon



JBL is having a big sale right now on a number of its in-ear headphones. Take for instance the JBL Endura nce Peak II. These waterproof headphones have a wingtip to securely wrap around your ear—great for workouts and long runs. They’re down to just $70. Or perhaps you’re looking for a set to travel with. The JBL Tour Pro+ has noise cancelation s you can focus on your music, podcasts, or audiobooks without the distracting sounds of the plane you’re on. Those are down to $100.