Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Headphones | $20 | Best Buy

I am a big fan of style and Skullcandy headphones always fit into that category. They always have a choice of vibrant colors in their line of headphones. Consistently showing love to the neutral colors as well. With these headphones , you will have 3.5 hours solid hours of listening time and up to 12 hours worth of charge within the charging case. Bluetooth 5.0 to keep the pairing nice and simple. They have a microphone in each bud so you will be able to take a call without screaming at the people around you due to the noise isolation these headphones provide. With an IPX4 sweat and water-resistant rating, you will make it through the storm. Grab a pair of these today and save $7.