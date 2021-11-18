HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | As low as $600 | HP



Building a gaming rig is pretty cool for bragging rights and all, but not everyone has the time, patience, or ability to do it, and to them I say: consider this on-sale HP Pavilion gaming PC. It’s got an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor , a base 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM, 256 GB SSD storage (with the option to add the ol’ spinning platter HDD for secondary storage), and AMD Radeon RX5500 graphics with 4 GB GDD R6 dedicated RAM). That’s a decent budget PC! It’s not going to blow the doors off anything, but it’ll get you started on the cheap, and it’s only marginally glowy for those who want a less amped-up RGB-laden box.

