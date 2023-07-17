It's Never Too Early for Samsung's Back to School Deals

Yes, we know, we’re barely past the Fourth of July, so it seems a little early to be talking about back to school. But is it ever too early for a really hot sale like the one Samsung is running from now into early August? Galaxy phones and GalaxyBook laptops are the hot items for this one, but be sure to check out Samsung’s Education Offers Program for exclusive offers for educators and students.

Back to School Deals | Prices vary | Samsung

You can get a h uge trade-in discount of up to $75 0 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra phone during this event, and Samsung will give you 512GB of storage for the price of 256GB to make a sweet deal even sweeter. In a more school-oriented offer, the GalaxyBook3 Ultra now comes with a free 32-inch M70B 4K UHD Smart Monitor and up to $600 in instant trade-in credit. And with trade-in credit and an instant rebate, t he GalaxyBook3 360 2-in-1 laptop/tablet can also be had for as little as $990, nearly half off its regular price. These deals run into August, and don’t forget to hit Samsung’s Education Offers Program to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible.