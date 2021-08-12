Up to 25% off Sitewide | Bellesa Boutique | SUMMER25



We hope you’re celebrating summer spectacularly. Fun in the sun and fun in the sheets. A summer of self care is important and our pals at Bellesa want to make it as blissful as possible with a special sale to celebrate you . This is one of their classic tiered deals. Here’s how it works: get 15% off everything, 20% off orders $79 plus, and 25% off orders $149 plus.

Nirva na is absolutely a favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s gorgeous. Soft, powerful, perfect. I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. Nirvana has been one of my reliables throughout the past year. So if you want an awesome sensual ride , grab this vibe.

I’m still kind of obsessed with the sneaky version of the company’s best-selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original, and this is the smallest, quietest, and most crafty form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. It’s pink, it’s pretty, it’s phenomenal.

The boys deserve a good toy in the easy breezy months . The Torpedo Vibrating Stroker is newer to Bellesa and is a hell of a way to celebrate self love . There are three motor systems for the most powerful sensation you’ll ever experience. Even at the highest of the ten vibe modes, the handgrip is perfect for a steady ergonomic hold. Ultra-textured on the inside for premium pleasure and perfectly designed to go in the shower. An extra fun feature is that it glows in the dark. This will run for about an hour on a full charge and can be a lot of fun on solo adventures or even missions with a partner.