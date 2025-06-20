Logo
Toys & Board Games

LEGO's New Releases Range From Pokémon to Monet Paintings and More

We have rounded up some of the best new releases LEGO has now on its website to pre-order right now.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

LEGO is one of those few brands that appeals to everyone. It doesn't matter if you're just a kid putting together your first LEGO set or an adult, taking time out of your busy day to slow down with a fun build. It's easy to like LEGO these days, too, now that they have partnerships with pretty much every brand under the sun. If you're a fan of something, chances are it's available in LEGO form.

Suggested Reading

Make Your Kid's Screen Time Enriching With Pok Pok While It's 76% Off
Jackery Is Having an Awesome Big Spring Sale This Week
Listen Up! The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are at a $229 Low Today

New Sets & Toys | LEGO

Related Content

Best Buy’s Tech Fest Event Has Up to 50% Off Tech Worth Buying
LEGO's New Releases Range From Pokémon to Monet Paintings and More

Right now, LEGO just unveiled a series of new sets up for pre-orders and we've rounded up some of the most interesting.

LEGO Claude Monet – Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies

LEGO wants to take over your living room in the best way. This new set is a literal work of art. Money's Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies recreates the famous painting, giving it a bit of colorful 3D texture as each brush stoke is translated into LEGO brick pieces. It measures across at over 20 inches high and 16 inches wide, and can even be mounted to your wall like a real piece of art—because it is one.

See at LEGO

LEGO Sunflower Bouquet

LEGO really hit a home run with its various flower bouquet sets. I don't think I know a single millennial who doesn't have a set on display on their coffee table or shelves near their home's entryway. The botanical collection has been expanded further now with lifelike sunflowers.

See at LEGO

LEGO Pikachu and Poké Ball

This Pokémon set depicts everyone's favorite electric rat, Pikachu, coming out of its Poké Ball. The 2,050-piece set is posable with ears, arms, and legs that articulate to your liking. The bolt tail can even be swapped between the male and female forms of Pikachu.

See at LEGO

LEGO Scuderia Ferrari HP Lewis Hamilton Helmet

Build a detailed LEGO replica of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari helmet in iconic Modena yellow, complete with his number, signature plaque, and a minifigure in full racing gear. With 884 pieces, it’s a fun project that turns into a sleek display piece—perfect for F1 fans or as a cool gift.

See at LEGO

LEGO Soccer Ball

This LEGO soccer ball, while expertly crafted, appears pretty unassuming at first. However, it opens up to reveal a full stadium on the inside. Just pres a button and watch the players inside celebrate their victory as the fireworks pop off.

See at LEGO


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!