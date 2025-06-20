LEGO is one of those few brands that appeals to everyone. It doesn't matter if you're just a kid putting together your first LEGO set or an adult, taking time out of your busy day to slow down with a fun build. It's easy to like LEGO these days, too, now that they have partnerships with pretty much every brand under the sun. If you're a fan of something, chances are it's available in LEGO form.

Right now, LEGO just unveiled a series of new sets up for pre-orders and we've rounded up some of the most interesting.

LEGO Claude Monet – Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies LEGO wants to take over your living room in the best way. This new set is a literal work of art. Money's Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies recreates the famous painting, giving it a bit of colorful 3D texture as each brush stoke is translated into LEGO brick pieces. It measures across at over 20 inches high and 16 inches wide, and can even be mounted to your wall like a real piece of art—because it is one.

See at LEGO LEGO Sunflower Bouquet LEGO really hit a home run with its various flower bouquet sets. I don't think I know a single millennial who doesn't have a set on display on their coffee table or shelves near their home's entryway. The botanical collection has been expanded further now with lifelike sunflowers.

See at LEGO LEGO Pikachu and Poké Ball This Pokémon set depicts everyone's favorite electric rat, Pikachu, coming out of its Poké Ball. The 2,050-piece set is posable with ears, arms, and legs that articulate to your liking. The bolt tail can even be swapped between the male and female forms of Pikachu.

See at LEGO LEGO Scuderia Ferrari HP Lewis Hamilton Helmet Build a detailed LEGO replica of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari helmet in iconic Modena yellow, complete with his number, signature plaque, and a minifigure in full racing gear. With 884 pieces, it’s a fun project that turns into a sleek display piece—perfect for F1 fans or as a cool gift.

See at LEGO LEGO Soccer Ball This LEGO soccer ball, while expertly crafted, appears pretty unassuming at first. However, it opens up to reveal a full stadium on the inside. Just pres a button and watch the players inside celebrate their victory as the fireworks pop off.