Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version for $25 . The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself. Though, your friend will get to play for free as the game only requires one of the two players to own it—even when playing online.

This post was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 03/26/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/09/2021.