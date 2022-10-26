Way Day | Wayfair
Tooday and tomorrow only, you can shop the Way Day sale at Wayfair—with up to 80% off selections sitewide. Today though, we’ll show you some exciting small appliances up to 50% off—kitchen gadgets, air purifiers, and “the works.”
GermGuardian Room HEPA Air Purifier | $45 | 56% Off
With UV sanitization and odor reduction, this petite HEPA filter air purifier does way more than just clear the air. The layered design captures over 99% of airborne allergens, and the UV-C light reduces bacteria and viruses.
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum | $340 | 32% Off
Your favorite Dyson, for 32% off. This lightweight, bagless vacuum includes multiple tools for hard-to-reach places and “home base” that charges when not in use. This Dyson is excellent at picking up pet hair too.
Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer | $180 | 28% Off
This extremely giftable stand mixer is a one-stop baking shop—and more. Whip, knead, and create delicious treats; the included dough hook makes using your sourdough starter a snap.
Cuisinart 9 Speed Hand Mixer | $70 | 52% Off
If you’d prefer to beat egg whites retro style, this Cuisinart hand mixer will do the trick. The best part? It also comes with a dough hook. Your kitchen counter just got cleaner.
Krups Electric Flat Burr Coffee Grinder | $53 | 25% Off
A burr grinder is the way (pun intended). This adjustable burr grinder can finesse your coffee beans to the perfect grind—whether you’re a drip machine person, or you make your own cold brew.