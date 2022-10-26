Way Day | Wayfair

Tooday and t omorrow only, you can shop the Way Day sale at Wayfair—with up to 80% off selections sitewide. Today though, we’ll show you some exciting small appliances up to 50% off—kitchen gadgets, air purifiers, and “the works.”

With UV sanitization and odor reduction, this petite HEPA filter air purifier does way more than just clear the air. The layered design captures over 99% of airborne allergens, and the UV-C light reduces bacteria and viruses.

Your favorite Dyson, for 32% off. This lightweight, bagless vacuum includes multiple tools for hard-to-reach places and “home base” that charges when not in use. This Dyson is excellent at picking up pet hair too.

This extremely giftable stand mixer is a one-stop baking shop—and more. Whip, knead, and create delicious treats; the included dough hook makes using your sourdough starter a snap.

If you’d prefer to beat egg whites retro style, this Cuisinart hand mixer will do the trick. The best part? It also comes with a dough hook. Your kitchen counter just got cleaner.

A burr grinder is the way (pun intended). This adjustable burr grinder can finesse your coffee beans to the perfect grind—whether you’re a drip machine person, or you make your own cold brew.