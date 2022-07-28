Sony 85-Inch 4K Smart TV | $1798 | Amazon



A massive TV is the kind of thing that feels like a constant flex, and if you can afford one, then why not. Of course, just because you have the money doesn’t mean you should spend it needlessly, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for sales, like this 22% reduction on the Sony 85-Inch 4K Smart TV, which is down to $1798. This massive TV uses intelligent TV Processing thanks to a 4K HDR Proeccesor X1 to deliver unparalleled visuals for your TV shows, films, and games, has an amazing array of colors to draw from, and grants access to a bunch of streaming services thanks to Google TV and Google Assistant. It’s a powerhouse of a TV, and the kind of thing that you probably deserve given how this decade is going.