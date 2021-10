PowerA Wired Xbox Controller – Mass Effect N7 | $38 | Amazon

Mass Effect made its return this year with a remastered rerelease of the original trilogy. Go ahead and take a week off of work and play through them all in one sitting with the help of this wired N7 controller from PowerA. Look! You’re just like Commander Shepard now! You’re so cool! It’s available for pre-order now at Amazon for $38 and will release November 27th. Now go try to kiss Garrus because we know you want to.