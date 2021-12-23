Blue Snowball ICE USB Microphone | $40 | Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano Condenser USB Microphone | $80 | Amazon

Blue Blackout Spark SL XLR Condenser Microphone | $160 | Amazon

Because I am a wizened and road-weary musician, I remember a time when Blue only made very expensive microphones, and made waves with their gimmicky appearance while still being actually quite good. I haven’t used one in years, but I guarantee you could spend your money more foolishly than in this up to 33% off deal on Blue mics, and besides, you’ll look cool while you do it. With gear like this white Blue Snowball ICE USB, which is $40 right now, you can start podcasting for just a bit more than the currently-on-sale Super Mario Odyssey. Or if you’re a little more serious (and maybe want to do some music recording, too), you could pick up either the Yeti Nano Condenser USB mic for 20% off at $80, or go all in with this 20% off deal on an actual XLR condenser in the Blue Blackout Spark SL, which is $160 right now.

You’ll need a little more gear than just a USB port for that last one (a decent preamp, for example), but if you really want crisp, clean audio, that mic will help get you there.