Super Mario Odyssey | $36 | Amazon

Mario returned to 3D in this massive hit back in 2017. Super Mario Odyssey is what finally got me to get a Nin tendo Switch and it’s a game that’s well worth the price of admission alone. Our mustachioed friend in overalls has never felt so good to control. Packed with several unique and thematic kingdoms to explore, with New Donk City being the standout, this game is a wonderful tribute to Mario’s history from the original Donkey Kong arcade, to his side-scrolling NES classic, to his first time in a 3D space with the N64. It also manages to be an excellent game in its own right. You can (and should) play it for just $36.

