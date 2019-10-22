It's all consuming.
I Said Screw It And Ordered A Drill Brush Attachment, And Now I Actually Look Forward to Cleaning My Sink

Tercius
Drill Brush
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
I consider myself a clean person, but when it comes to tackling harder maintenance tasks like cleaning the oven or scrubbing the bathtub, I could be described as slovenly.

One day, after taking a long, sad look at the state of my sink, I decided to take action. I took a sponge, and poured soap on the rough side, and started scrubbing in circles with the vim and vigor of a man 10 years younger. And then I quickly and unceremoniously gave up.

Admittedly, that’s on me. But it was taking forever, and I didn’t want to spend what little free time I had hunched over a gross sink that my roommates* were also responsible for. (At least that’s what I told myself, while I ate chocolate in bed.)

The next day, I was overcome with guilt. Luckily for me, a deal came up for a drill brush attachment, and I bought it immediately.

And let me tell you, it rules.

I never had so much fun cleaning.

The drill brush attachment works in tandem with any power drill you already own to scrub away stains and stuck-on grossness. Better still, this particular kit has multiple attachment options, which can help with grout, fabric and upholstery.

I felt empowered, and I assume this is what Jolie Kerr feels like every day, but I also felt a little bit like Han Solo, waving my modified drill around.

I cleaned my sink in less than a minute, and I just kept going. I scrubbed the sink in the bathroom and the tub. And I nearly attacked the oven, but I had to pause my cleaning frenzy because I needed to go to work and write this blog.

We could sit here and argue about whether or not this is absolutely necessary. Sure, I could have done it the old-fashioned way—rubbing rough sides of things on gross things. But this made a tough cleaning job super easy (and even fun!) If you own a drill, it’s an absolutely genius way to harness the power of the tool outside of assembling furniture.

For $12, I can’t praise this accessory enough. Before the drill brush, you couldn’t pay me $100 to clean the oven. Now? I’m excited.

What’s that worth?

*My roommates told me they all thought about cleaning the sink, but didn’t actually formulate a plan on how. They were very pleased by the results of the drill brush.

