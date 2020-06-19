It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechPower

I Hated Power Banks Until I Used Aukey's 10,000mAh Kickstand-Bearing Wireless Charger

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:AUKEY
AUKEYPower BankBattery BankWireless Charging
18
Save
Illustration for article titled I Hated Power Banks Until I Used Aukeys 10,000mAh Kickstand-Bearing Wireless Charger
Photo: Quentyn Kennemer

AUKEY Basix Pro 10,000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank | $40 | Amazon

I can’t think of a gadget more universally useful than the power bank. With a growing number of devices on avail to facilitate our ultra-mobile lifestyles, many are literally lost when their batteries die. I should know after being stranded in New Orleans at 3 AM with no taxi driver in sight. I can’t tell north from south, apparently, and without Google Maps, I’m screwed.

Advertisement

Don’t even get me started on holiday visits to grandma’s, where I seem to be the only one within my millennial age group disinterested in trying to follow multiple simultaneous conversations of those flanking us. As a hardcore introvert, I like to stay glued to a screen during those tumultuous times.

Despite all that, I find it hard to carry a battery pack every day. Most are heavier than my phone, and you have to pack a cable or two to deliver the currents, which is not ideal if you’re trying to travel light. It’s not undoable, but unless I expect a nigh endless day (and I’d usually prepare a personal bag in that predicament), I’m seeking any excuse to leave it behind.

But I might change my mind after using Aukey’s 10,000mAh 18W wireless charging power bank ($40), which the manufacturer offered for a fair test. The unit’s smart design makes it easier to use on the go than anything else I’ve tested to date.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled I Hated Power Banks Until I Used Aukeys 10,000mAh Kickstand-Bearing Wireless Charger
Photo: Quentyn Kennemer

If your collection of Qi-enabled devices is growing—phones, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds make up a substantial bulk of the field right now—you’ll want one, too. Wireless charging speeds reach up to 10W, and the battery will automatically adjust to your device’s maximum capabilities.

Here’s how simple it is in practice: Tap the power button to engage wireless charging mode and drop your phone on it. That’s a much better proposition than untangling my USB cable from my keys and fumbling around to plug in both ends, failing several tries along the way because I’m miserably dexterity-challenged. I might even accidentally drop my phone or the battery pack if I don’t have a surface to work on. It’s happened before.

G/O Media may get a commission
Browse Privately With 82% off ZenMate VPN for 2 Years
ZenMate VPN 2-Year Subscription
Illustration for article titled I Hated Power Banks Until I Used Aukeys 10,000mAh Kickstand-Bearing Wireless Charger
Photo: Quentyn Kennemer

I love the built-in kickstand. The rear element is nice and sturdy and should be able to hold up under most normal-sized smartphones. (No, Galaxy Fold, you’re not invited.) The front holding tray doesn’t give me as much confidence, but the rear kickstand swings out at the perfect angle to keep the weight evenly balanced through intense bouts of touchscreen fidgeting, and I’ve yet to experience an inadvertent tip-over.

Disappointment kicked in when I learned the kickstand only works in landscape mode, but that’s no shocker considering the goal is pocketability. Perhaps you could argue for more kickstands, but more moving parts would make it more prone to breaking, and definitely more confusing to use. Can’t have your portable wireless lithium and eat it, too, I suppose.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled I Hated Power Banks Until I Used Aukeys 10,000mAh Kickstand-Bearing Wireless Charger
Photo: Quentyn Kennemer

My only other complaint—and it’s a small one—is that there are only two wired charging ports total, which isn’t too bad considering you can charge over-air and over-wire simultaneously, though you’ll lose considerable efficiency on either end when you do this. To be fair, I totally see this as something that’s more reserved for daily outings than a work powerhouse, so that shouldn’t matter much. The same goes if you’re using the USB-C PD and USB-A ports at the same time. But with 18W to spread around, charging speeds aren’t so much slower I’d deliberately avoid doing it.

I think Aukey has something sweet on its hands here. This is a well-balanced power bank with the ultimate versatility thanks to the Qi wireless charging contacts and kickstand, and even with three devices attached, it barely produces heat. You’ll wish for something bigger than its 10,000mAh capacity if you’re looking to cover more than a couple of devices at a time, but it’s worth grabbing one if you just need a convenient everyday carry.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Learn All of the Languages With 53% off Lifetime Rosetta Stone Access

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening, and What Deals Can You Expect?

The Five Best Carry-On Luggage Bags, According to Our Readers

Good American Luxury Jeans Are on Sale at Bottom Dollar-Prices, and There's Plus Sizes Too