50-Pack: KN95 Non-Medical Protective Masks | $24 | MorningSave



I caught the end of the news before Jeopardy! last night and apparently, there’s an omicron sub-variant brewing now ? Great ! What I’m trying to say is, we’re all exhausted by covid-19 everything, but as we complete Year 2, it’s still around and kicking. MorningSave has a 50-pack of KN95 Non-Medical Protective Masks for just $24 we all may want to pick up accordingly. The box comes with five sealed packs of 10 disposable masks, and is 60% off its usual price. This particular mask, more advanced than your go-to cloth or other facial covering, offers the protection and filtration doctors currently believe will better prevent the transmission of the omicron variant(s). Don’t sneeze on the messenger.