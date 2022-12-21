Sulwhasoo Essential Comfort Balancing Water | $68 | Amazon

My sensitive skin does not stand a chance against the heat in my house and the rawness of winter. Add a dollop of prescription retinol to that, and my face is parched. When searching for anything to add to my routine that would add a boost of hydration, I tried Sulwhasoo Essential Comfort Balancing Water. The texture is somewhere between a toner and a serum; it’s watery, but doesn’t slip off your hands easily. The essence absorbs pretty fast—an instant glow gratification. We can thank the JAUM Moisturizing Complex for that; its blend of ingredients like mounta in yam and arrowroot flower soothe and strengthen the skin’s barrier too. It’s just one extra step—and it keeps my skin from looking and feeling parched all winter.