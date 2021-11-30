Stack Social Premium Learn to Code Bundle | $18 | Stack Social | Promo Code CMSAVE70

Alright, you’ve gotten through the whirlwind that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now your head is spinning from all the deals and you’re feeling a little dazed and at a loss for what to do. Or perhaps last year you spent a lot of time thinking about taking up a coding course while you were stuck at home, but you didn’t find the right deal or didn’t know where to even start looking. This coding course bundle is for you! Already discounted by 98% at Stack Social , you can knock another $42 off with coupon code CMSAVE70, bringing the total savings to $4,038!

This premium 2022 certification bundle has over 270 hours of content, with courses on the ever-popular JavaScript, Apple’s SwiftUI, or web development, for example. Or maybe you don’t want to code for apps or the web; if databases are your thing, you can learn PHP and MySQL, or just do what I did last year and dive into the versatile language Python so you can make games. The most I did was make a Tic-Tac-Toe game and a black jack program but if, unlike me, you have the time and dedication, you could turn one or more of these certifications into a real career. This deal won’t last long, so think about it, but act quickly if you want to get these savings!