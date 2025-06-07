Home Depot's Father's Day Sales Are Here and They're Running All Week Long

If one of the first places you thought to look for great Father’s Day deals was Home Depot, you guessed correctly. There are hot sales on all the things Dad will love, from power tools and storage solutions to grills and smokers, and they’re running from now through June 15. Home Depot has so many things that the dads in your life would love that scanning through all of their Father’s Day deals might be sensory overload, so we picked out a few to give you a head start.

Father’s Day Sale | Home Depot

There’s no better place to start at Home Depot than tools, and the Father’s Day Tool Sale has huge discounts — up to $140 select Milwaukee power tools, up to $200 off select DeWalt power tool kits, plus great deals on brands like Ryobi, Ridgid, Bosch, and more. He’ll need somewhere to stash those tools, along with the ones he already has, so these tool storage solutions from Husky, Milwaukee, and Ryobi should be your next stop.

You should see something out of these deals too, and chances are you’ll be eating very well all summer if you pick up something from Home Depot’s Father’s Day Grill Sale, where you’ll find great prices on propane, charcoal, and pellet grills and smokers from brands like Traeger, Weber, Nexgrill, and more.

All these Father’s Day deals have already started and they’re running through June 15 for you to check out either online or in your nearest Home Depot location.