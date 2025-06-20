This Home Chef Deal Makes Weeknight Cooking Easier to Stick With

January is when everyone wants to cook more at home to save money and make good on their New Year's resolutions. There's just one problem: planning meals and grocery shopping gets old fast.

Home Chef is the perfect antidote for those problems. It delivers fresh ingredients and easy recipes straight to your door, helping you get dinner on the table without overthinking it. Right now, Home Chef is offering 15 free meals plus free shipping, making it an easy way to try the service without having to pay a huge amount of money.

Home Chef lets you choose from a rotating weekly menu with a mix of quick meals, oven ready options, and more traditional recipes. You can pick what fits your schedule instead of being locked into one style of cooking. Ingredients come pre portioned, which cuts down on waste and saves time during the week.

Most meals come together in about 15 to 30 minutes with simple steps and familiar flavors. These recipes lean toward classic flavors and balanced portions, making them good for families or anyone who wants leftovers. You can also buy meals with protein swaps or portion adjustments, which helps tailor dinners to your household.

If cooking more at home is one of your goals this year, Home Chef removes a lot of the friction. With flexible meals and a generous intro deal, it's an easy way to make weeknight dinners feel manageable again.