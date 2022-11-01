Holiday Beauty Haul | Amazon
Winter dryness comes for us all—and if not in skin, in hair. With holiday parties and family gatherings just around the corner, it’s time to winter-proof your hair care routine—starting with shampoo and working through the finished product. With the help of Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul, we’ve picked some of our favorite on-sale items to build into that perfect winter hair routine.
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Shampoo | $46 | 15% Off
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Conditioner | $46 | 15% Off
The first step to hydration is finding the right shampoo and conditioner combo. Formulated by salon professionals, this gentle shampoo brings volume to flat, dry hair using a special “marine plumping complex.” The conditioner uses the same technology to help hair retain moisture for styling. This duo is without parabens, sulfates, or other irritants—obviously.
T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush | $133 | 30% Off
Next, once your hair has mostly air dried, this drying brush will help lock in your desired style. Use either the paddle or round brush—both included—to gently dry your hair with an “ion-enriched” air stream. The results? So smooth and frizz-free.
BabylissPRO Nano Titanium 1" Digital Straightener | $85 | 15% Off
If the air dry brush didn’t precisely achieve the right style, we have some recommendations. This 1" titanium straightener leaves locks shiny, using negatively-charged ions. The plates are shaped to keep contact with your hair at any angle, with an ergonomic grip to boot.
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Ceramic Deep Waver | $63 | 30% Off
But if dramatic waves are your party look du jour? This Paul Mitchell wave tool gives big bouncy waves with minimal prep. With a wider barrel, this tool can be used on different hair lengths and textures with lovely results. Depending on how its used, you can create beachy waves in winter or bouncy disco hair.
Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo | $26 | Bestseller
Finally, if you’re looking to make this hair last multiple parties in a row, you need a good dry shampoo. Drybar’s super-absorbent formula is among Amazon’s top 10 bestselling dry shampoos, and leaves hair feeling fresh and clean. Shake, spray, and work through the roots for the best second-day hair you’ll ever have.