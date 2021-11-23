Char-Broil Oil-Less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer | $125 | Amazon

If you haven’t had a fried turkey, this year is the year to do it. Save yourself the disappointment of spending an entire day oven-roasting a turkey, only to end up with a dry, miserable disappointment, and pick up this oil-less liquid propane turkey fryer from Char-Broil. Normally $160, they’ve knocked off $35 just in time for you to avoid that inevitable fate! The Big Easy, as Char-Broil calls it, is big enough to hold a 16lb turkey, and without the necessity for oil, you won’t need to worry about getting burned by hot oil or having to deal with disposing of it afterwards!