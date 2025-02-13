Hit the Links Anywhere, Anytime, With Phigolf Home Golf Simulator for Just $100

There’s an awful lot of snow and other wintry weather happening in much of the country lately, so why not get in 18 holes of golf? This StackSocial deal should come with a “not a typo” disclaimer, because the Phigolf Home Golf Game Simulator lets you play on over 38,000 courses worldwide from the comfort of your home while the snow piles up outside. This great open-box deal for just $100 also gives you insight into your swing and the year-round ability to work on your game regardless of the weather or your location.

The Phigolf swing analyzer works with the included retractable swing stick or your own clubs, and it connects via Bluetooth to the Phigolf simulator app on your phone or tablet. The 9-axis motion sensor reads your swing, and gives you detailed data on your head speed, swing tempo, club path, face angle, and shot distance. There are also training programs to help improve your swing, your putting, and your overall game.

Phigolf Home Golf Game Simulator | $100 | StackSocial

If you’re just looking to get in a quick 18 in the dead of winter or when you’re stuck in a hotel, there are over 38,000 courses precisely mapped out by GPS for you to play on. Project the Phigolf app screen onto a big screen by mirroring from Apple TV or Chromecast, or hardwire with an HDMI cable. Crank the swing stick as if it was your own set of clubs, and enjoy the realistic gameplay.

The Phigolf sensor, accessories, and swing stick are all included in this StackSocial open-box deal for just $100 — half of the retail price. It does not include original packaging, but everything included is brand new and ready to expand your golf game to all 365 days of the year if you so choose.