Hit Refresh With 20% Off the Best of Dermstore Kit

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Call it a haul: this Best of Dermstore kit is 20% off during the sitewide Beauty Refresh Sale. This exciting little set includes favorites from Oribe and Sunday Riley—a full overhaul for your hair and skin respectively. If you were to buy this all separately, this baby would value at $431, which is far more than anyone should spend. That’s why it’s $80 when you use the code REFRESH. Cha-ching!

Best of Dermstore - The Necessities Kit | $80 | 20% Off | Dermstore | Promo Code: REFRESH

Let me rave a little bit about these choices. The Dr Dennis Gross Peel is an AHA/BHA peel that helps reduce scarring, fine lines, and dullness—a facial you can do yourself. The Oribe Gold Lust shampoo is a luxe travel mini that protects hair from damage—and while we’re talking about protection, Tula’s sunscreen is in there too. It’s a deal! It’s a steal! It’s wrapped up in a clear pouch! Use code REFRESH and refresh your vibe for spring.