Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set | $13 | Amazon

This 5- pack set of auto trim removal tools is down to $13. They are made durable and are of a resilient material, yet won’t scratch the surfaces throughout your car. Wh y would you need to remove your auto trim you might ask? Well it’s a great way to hid the loose wires from your phone charger or even a dash cam you just installed. It’s like when someone goes mounts their TV on the wall, but just leaves the wires dangling down underneath. Why go through all that trouble to make it look good if you’re going to stop the job partway through? Same premise here.