Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Android Tablet | $500 | Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7—Samsung’s late 2021 answer to the iPad Pro— is currently on sale at Amazon for 29% off its usual price. For $500, users will get a beautiful 120Hz screen, an included S Pen, fast charging, and a claimed battery life up to 15 hours. Under the hood, it’s powered by an 8-core Qualcomm SDM865+ and 6GB of RAM, making it more than just a web-browsing YouTube machine. Flanking the tablet on the top and bottom (or right and left, in landscape mode ) sides are four Dolby Atmos speakers for excellent sound. Take advantage of what is typically the lowest price this tablet ever hits before it jumps back to its normal price of $650.