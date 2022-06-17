The rumors are true: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner. Earlier this week, the company revealed that the annual summertime save-a-thon will take place over Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. This makes sense, as 7 and 13 are both prime numbers. (They are, right? I haven’t taken a math class since my junior year of high school.) In case you can’t escape the Prime Day 2022 headlines, but also aren’t entirely sure what the “holiday” is, here are the basic things you need to know.



As the name suggests, it’s an exclusive for Amazon Prime users. Also a great way to bring new ones in, so if you’ve been waffling on your membership, you’ll want to go ahead and enroll (or re-enroll) before the clock strikes deals. It’s a two-day event that spans the entire website, including many of its third-party retailers, where Amazon Prime members get to enjoy a bounty of limited-time-only prices on .... well, pretty much everything. That includes savings on tech stuff, home stuff, pet stuff, and more.

You can also expect a lot of sales to start ramping up between then and now. As usual, The Inventory’s the place to keep you updated on the best of the best. Happy shopping!