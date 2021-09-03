Top Pick: Ring Video Doorbell 3 | $140

Amazon sells pretty much everything and often has the best prices around, including on gadgets, kitchen devices, video games, and quite a bit more. Problem is, with so many things on offer, how do you find the best deals? Just look here! Our Amazon deals of the day roundup will be updated every weekday with the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the staff of Kinja Deals. You never know what kind of amazing sale you’ll stumble upon here, so be sure to check back regularly.

Advertisement

If you’re taking shelter from any and everybody right now, yelling “who is it?!” or peeking out the blinds is the biggest way to tip people off that you’re home. And even if you’re down for visitors, it’s nice to see who’s knocking before you approach the door. Grab the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and you’ll be able to do just that. It’s $60 off right now and Amazon, bringing your total down to $140. You’ll get one motion detection doorbell that will alert you whenever someone approaches, and you can review the live 1080p feed from either the Echo Show 5, your smartphone, or other compatible devices. You can even speak to them with a 2-way microphone if you want, which you should certainly take advantage of if you’re avoiding human contact.

A must-own for anyone who takes fitness seriously. With GPS and a heart rate monitor, you can track a ton of useful data to see how you’re improving in your runs or workout. Some fitness watches can go close to or even over a thousand dollars, but really all you need is something that can tell you how fast you’re going, how far you’ve gone, and what your heart rate is. This is all you need. You can get a Garmin Instinct for only $180 now on Amazon which is 40% off its usual price.

Advertisement

The Souls games have been a powerhouse of the past decade of gaming—inspiring an entirely new genre of games games all thanks to the first game in the franchise, Dark Souls. What’s that? There was a game before Dark Souls? Interesting. Coming in under the radar, the 2009 release Demon’s Souls sold an estimated 1.7 million while its follow-up, Dark Souls, sold over 25 million copies worldwide. By my calculation, that still leaves at least 23.3 million of you fans who still haven’t played this game. Now is the perfect time to play the game the that started it all in is upgraded glory as the price has dropped by $25 since launch.

Advertisement

I can say, having lived with a Main Coon cat, hair just gets all over wherever the fuck it wants. Having a Roomba helped me fend off from becoming buried and drowning in lose fur. It’s the reason I am alive and writing to you now. And it did it all without me having to lift a finger. This particular iRobot Roomba i7+ is $150 off on Amazon. And with Alexa, you can set routines through the Alexa app or just ask it to get moving if you’re in need of immediate cleaning. Be clever and name your Roomba “Rosie.” That’s, uh, the name of the robot maid from the Jetsons? Get it because, she’s a robot maid who cleans, oh never mind.

Advertisement

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $40 on Amazon. This device has loads of apps to watch all your favorite movies and shows, presented in dazzling 4K resolution for supported content. Can easily be paired with echo devices to create home theater sound for the movies and shows you watch. It’s also way easier just be able ask Alexa to pull up a show instead of typing it all out on in app keypads that are written straight across in one line fore some reason. Get yours for $10 off the list price right now.



Advertisement

Amazon is offering the Echo for $20 off the standard price. Until now, I actually didn’t realize the Echo and Echo Dot were two different smart speakers, but indeed they are. If you opt for the premium Echo over the Dot, you’ll be treating yourself to a 3.0" woofer and dual front-firing 0.8" tweeters, Dolby Audio, and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. It’s also much bigger when compared next to one another. You can even get two of them and pair them together for a full stereo sound.

Advertisement

These things normally go for $50, but you can get them cheap for a sweet $15 off right now. If you don’t have one or a similar smart speaker yet, know that they are very handy. It’s worth the price alone just to be able to ask Alexa to play Crawling in the Dark by Hoobastank every minute of every day. What are you waiting for? All you need to say is “Alexa, play Crawling in the Dark by Hoobastank,” and she’ll do it. You could even get multiple Echo Dots and put one in every room of your house. Then when you say, “Alexa, play Crawling in the Dark by Hoobastank everywhere on repeat,” it’ll be playing in all the rooms of your house until the end of time.

Advertisement

You shall not pass up on this Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector’s Edition in 4K Ultra HD. It comes with 31 discs which include both theatrical and extended cuts of each film and an exclusive special features Blu-ray disc. Hopefully one of these discs contain the interview where Dominic Monaghan asks Elijah Wood, “When will you where wigs?” which is a moment captured on video equally important to all six films combined. Also in the collection are a 64-page booklet and 7 travel poster art cards. The Middle Earth 4K collection is available for pre-order for $250 and is set to release October 26th.



Advertisement

Not only is the quality on these things impressive for the price, but also the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 30% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

Advertisement

Your Instant Pot is a beautifully versatile appliance as-is. You can cook just about anything you want in it, from soups to sauces to stews and everything between. But did you know you could get a lid that could transform it into an air fryer? You certainly can. Pick up the Air Fryer Lid for Instant Pot for just $75 at Amazon right now to turn your pressure cooker into a completely different machine — kind of. This lid fits either the 6 or 8 quart Instant Pot, so you don’t need to spend the cash on an air fryer to get cooking. Fry all your favorite foods, including pizza and tendies, or try to stay healthy. It’s none of our business. All that is our business is how cheap this is and easy it is for you. Plus, you get a few extra accessories to get you started down your new air fryer journey just right. Isn’t it time you took the plunge?

Advertisement

At the discounted price of $158 on Amazon, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is quite tempting. Included in the box is a carrying case, four swappable paddles and six thumb sticks, two D-pads, and a USB-C charging dock. Honestly, It’s worth it alone for the paddle buttons. Trust me. Being able to jump and reload without taking your thumb off the right stick is a godsend. The elongated analog sticks are also great to give you more precision when aiming.



Advertisement

If you’re still holding true to eating better, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer is 20% off and here to make you healthier and happier. Dash makes quality, cute, and compact appliances you won’t be let down by.

Clip coupon at checkout

Advertisement

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If keep your circle small I’m sure Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because If you’re lucky enough to have a backyard with a nice clear wall on the side of it, you can start hosting an outdoor movie night. The Hompow Mini Projector is just $68 right now which is an absolute steal on it.



Advertisement

Betrayal at the House on the Hill is every B horror movie you’ve ever seen rolled into one. The game is split into two phases. 3-6 players take on the roles of various horror movie archetypes like the hunky boy or a cautious priest and explore the corridors of this spooky mansion. After accumulating some items and weapons and after a certain in-game threshold is hit, something called “The Haunt” is triggered. The Haunt identifies one player as the traitor and kicks off phase two. Now the remaining survivors must face off against the traitor in one of 50 different haunt scenarios. It could anything from a bomb having been planted on the premises to a mummy trying to marry you. Get it for $22 off.

