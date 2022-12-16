Rechargeable Hand Warmers | $30 | Amazon

The problem with traditional hand warmers is the excessive waste. You shake them to warm them up, they do they’re just, and then into the trash they go. (Infomercial voice) If OnLy ThEre WaS aNoThEr Way??? Jokes aside, there is another way and it’s pretty nifty. These here are electric hand warmers that are rechargeable and reusable. This pack of two will become the best hand warmers in your life. They provide up to 12 hours of heat on a single charge and you can control the specific heat levels they are outputting. Right now, Amazon has these portable hand warmers for 40% off bringing them down to just $30.