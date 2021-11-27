Samsung 50" The Frame 4K TV | $900 | Best Buy

The Frame 50" —Samsung’s ultra-slim TV meant to hang on your wall and blend in with your art—is on sale at Best Buy right now for a tidy sum of $900. For those counting, that’s a $400 discount for a sleek piece of tech that has a quirky feature for those who love collecting technological oddities. Best Buy also has other sizes on sale right now, up to the big ol’ 75" version, which is discounted by $800.

The Frame, if you don’t know , is a 4K LED TV that measures a slender 1" thick (at least on the 50" model), and operates on the Samsung Tizen smart platform. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and if you’re nuts, you can even summon Bixby on it. It has a 60Hz refresh rate—so maybe it’s not the best gaming TV—but our boy Adam Clarke Estes thought it was still excellent for movie watching, even if you aren’t charmed by the picture frame aspect.