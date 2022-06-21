Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Nintendo Switch) | $55 | DailySteals



We’ve seen The Legend of Zelda and Persona 5 both get their Dynasty Warriors treatment. Next is the world built up in Fire Emblem: Three Houses which is now spinning off with a prett y much full-on sequel. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes replaces the turn-based tactics for sporadic action combat. You play as Shez as they join Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Three Houses characters and fight for the future of Fódlan. You’ll align yourself with one of these house leaders and then take on full armies in 1 vs 1000-styled battles. DailySteals has the game for a few dollars off what it’s going for elsewhere.