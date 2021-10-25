Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy in 4K UHD Blu-ray | $33 | Amazon



Robert Zemeckis’ wonderfully vibrant and fun time travel trilogy about almost having sex with your mom is now available in stunning 4K. Pick up the Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy in 4K UHD Blu-ray for just $33. Along with all three movies, you’ll also get behind-the-scenes footage of Back to the Future: The Musical, lost audition tapes, and more. For the kids reading, you know your pals Rick and Morty? Well these, guys are just like Rick and Morty! oh, you’re gonna love them!